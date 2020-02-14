The man who was killed in the shooting at H and 8th streets in Chinatown was identified as Terence Dantzler, 29, of no fixed address. Police said the two men were arguing and that Mason pulled out a gun and fired several times a few minutes after 5 p.m.

District officers heard the shots and confronted the gunman moments later, authorities said, and chased him along the H Street corridor. They ran by the upscale City Center shopping and entertainment complex as commuters were leaving work and heading home or stopping for a bite to eat. Bystanders commented on the PoPville website about hearing gunshots and seeing officers with their guns drawn chasing a man.

D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said Mason and officers engaged in a gun battle on 10th Street NW, between H and G streets, and that Mason was wounded. Newsham said the suspect ran another block before an officer subdued and arrested him in the 1000 block of H Street NW, nearly in front of the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

Newsham described the officers’ actions as “heroic” and the fatal shooting the “brazen act of a violent offender.” He said a gun was recovered, and police on Friday released a picture of the firearm.

It was not immediately clear what the two men were arguing about or if they knew each other. Additional details and a motive could be contained in court documents that will become public when Mason makes his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court. That could be later Friday afternoon or Saturday.

The slaying and shooting by police downtown was followed 45 minutes later with another shooting involving D.C. officers in the Petworth area of Northwest Washington. Police said at least one officer shot and wounded a man during an exchange of gunfire about 5:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Varnum Street NW, near Grant Circle.

Police said officers were investigating reports of gunshots, and they encountered a man armed with a handgun behind houses in the 4200 block of 7th Street NW. Police said the man ran, and officers chased after him. Officers and the man exchanged gunfire during the pursuit, police said, which continued to Varnum Street.

“There was another exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the officers,” police said in a statement. “The suspect was struck multiple times and was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, where he remains in critical condition.”

One officer was injured in the face, police said, but it could not be determined how it occurred. The officer was treated at a hospital.

Police said they charged Douglas Maiden, 36, of Northwest, with assault on a police officer while armed and carrying a handgun without a license. Authorities said a handgun was recovered.