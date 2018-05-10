WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 9: A 17-year-old was fatally shot Wednesday May 9, 2018 in the 300 block of Anacostia Road SE, near Fort Dupont Park. The youth was one of three people shot; the other two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. (Photo by Clarence Williams/TWP) (Clarence Williams/TWP)

A teenager fatally shot near his home Wednesday in Southeast Washington has been identified as 17-year-old Damoni Gaither, according to D.C. police.

Gaither was pronounced dead on the scene in the 300 block of Anacostia Road SE. Police said he and two men were shot shortly after 3 p.m.

The other men were found two blocks away in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue suffering from injuries not believed to be life threatening.

Police did not describe a possible motive for the shooting, part of a surge of homicides in the District in recent weeks. Gaither’s body was found on a sidewalk in front of an apartment complex near Fort Dupont Park.

Gaither’s death was the District’s fourth homicide since Monday night and the 54th this year. That is an increase of more than 40 percent since this time in 2017, when 38 people had been killed. This year’s victims have included five youths between ages 14 and 17.