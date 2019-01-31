Police identified two men killed in a shooting Wednesday in Bladensburg, Md., as Jonathan Contreras, 23, and Varney Batener Jr., 24.

Officers called to the 5000 block of 57th Avenue for a shooting shortly after 5 p.m. found the two men outside with gunshot wounds, Prince George’s County police said. Both were taken to a hospital, where they died.

Police said they are still trying to determine a suspect and motive in the case.

