Prince George’s County police have identified a man who was fatally shot inside a liquor store and the gunman who was killed by an officer while fleeing the homicide scene.

Rolland Whitfield, 25, was killed inside the liquor store in Oxon Hill, Md. at around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday by David Edward Hall, 27, police said. Whitfield had just purchased something in the store when Hall came in and shot him, police said.

Whitfield, of Lothian, and Hall, of Temple Hills, knew each other, but detectives are still investigating the motive and the events leading to the shooting, police said.

A police officer at a stoplight near the store at Livingston and Oxon Hill roads heard the gunfire and ran out of his car. He encountered Hall, who was armed with a handgun, police said.

Cpl. Andrew McKenney, a member of the department’s robbery unit, yelled for Hall to put down the gun, but Hall did not heed the commands and kept running toward the officer, police said. McKenney shot Hall, then went inside the liquor store, where he found Whitfield suffering fatal gunshot wounds, police said.

Investigators recovered a gun next to Hall’s body after the shooting, police said.

McKenney, a 10-year veteran of the Prince George’s County Police Department, is on routine administrative leave as the agency conducts an internal investigation into the shooting.