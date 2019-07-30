Two women who died hours part last week after separate incidents in different parts of the Potomac riverfront in the District have been identified by police and the father of one of the victims.

Taylor Reeves, 50, from Columbia, Md., apparently fell off a pier about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, near the Wharf on Maine Avenue in Southwest. Police said Jazz Haaren, 19, from Vienna, Va., fell off the Alexandria Aqueduct in Georgetown about 11:45 p.m. and landed in a boat moored in the water below.

The D.C. Medical Examiner Office said Haaren’s death has been ruled accidental. Her relatives could not be reached on Monday.

The cause of death for Reeves is pending, though police have said they do not suspect anything suspicious.

Reeve’s father, Julian Taylor Reeves, who lives in Woodbridge, Va., said police told relatives that it appears his daughter slipped off or accidentally stepped off the pier. It occurred along the newly refurbished entertainment district lined with restaurants.

According her obituary, Reeves was born in New Hampshire and raised in several states, including Virginia, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in physics and math from George Mason University.

Reeves had worked for the federal government, including drafting survey reports for the Government Accountability Office, and most recently as a private contractor doing work for the Federal Aviation Administration in environmental engineering.

