D.C. police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon as 59-year-old Kevin Jerome Harrison of Northeast.

Officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to the 4100 block of Hayes Street NE, where they found Harrison. No additional information about the shooting was released Sunday.

[Three men shot and killed in Southeast Washington incident, police say]

The shooting was one of a four homicides reported in the city Saturday. Police are still investigating the deaths of three men in Southeast and have not publicly identified the victims.

Two men were found in a car in the 1500 block of Fort Davis Place SE, and a third man was found in the street, about 40 yards away, according to D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham.