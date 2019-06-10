Prince George’s County police identified a 25-year-old Forestville man who was fatally shot in a roadway late Friday night in the District Heights/Forestville area.

Reggie Horne was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 8100 block of Jordan Park Boulevard, the same street where he lived, police said.

They found Horne after being called for the report of a shooting at about 10:45 p.m. Friday. Investigators released no details about a motive or suspects, but authorities said they do not believe Horne was a random target.

