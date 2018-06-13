D.C. police identified a 41-year-old man who was found fatally stabbed Friday in Northeast Washington, during an incident where a second man was also stabbed.

Officials said Jamaal Nathaniel Chase, of no fixed address, was found unconscious in the 400 block of Eastern Avenue after police were called for the report of a stabbing about 11:15 p.m. Authorities said Chase suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

A second victim also was stabbed during the incident, but that man was treated for non-life threatening wounds.