Police have identified two people who died following a major crash on Interstate 295 in the District on Friday that shuttered the highway and snarled the morning commute.

Lancy Antonio Way, 36, of Silver Spring, and Audrey Wimbish, 53, of Southeast Washington, were killed, police said, adding that three others were injured.

Police said the crash occurred about 2:45 a.m. Friday when a driver in a Kia Optima got on I-295 traveling northbound in the southbound lanes. The Kia collided head-on with a Mercedes-Benz, police said.

Following the collision, the Kia struck a Toyota Corolla. A driver in a Chevrolet Suburban swerved to avoid the collision and struck a concrete barrier.

The Kia’s driver was taken to the hospital and later died, police said. The Suburban’s driver was pronounced dead on the scene. Police did not specify the cars that Way and Wimbish were driving.

Police did not say whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news