Police said a man was also shot in the incident; his wounds were described as not life-threatening.
Few details of the shooting have been made public. A police spokesman said Thursday that the shooting occurred at a short-term rental property during a party.
No arrests have been made.
Police on Friday also identified a man who was fatally shot early Thursday in the Deanwood neighborhood of Northeast Washington as Kevin Redd, 32.
Redd, 0f Northeast Washington, died at a hospital shortly after the shooting, which police said occurred about 1:50 a.m. in the 4700 block of Jay Street NE.
Police said Redd was shot multiple times.
Authorities have not made additional information public.