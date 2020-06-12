A woman who was fatally shot early Thursday at a residence near Union Station has been identified as an 18-year-old from Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

Saige Ballard died at a hospital shortly after the shooting, which happened about 3:10 a.m. in the 200 block of E Street NE, near Capitol Hill and Stanton Park.

Police said a man was also shot in the incident; his wounds were described as not life-threatening.

Few details of the shooting have been made public. A police spokesman said Thursday that the shooting occurred at a short-term rental property during a party.

No arrests have been made.

Police on Friday also identified a man who was fatally shot early Thursday in the Deanwood neighborhood of Northeast Washington as Kevin Redd, 32.

Redd, 0f Northeast Washington, died at a hospital shortly after the shooting, which police said occurred about 1:50 a.m. in the 4700 block of Jay Street NE.

Police said Redd was shot multiple times.

Authorities have not made additional information public.