The driver and two other passengers were hospitalized with nonlife threatening injuries.
Police continue to investigate why the driver left road, officials said.
On Tuesday night, officers responded to the report for a pedestrian crash in the 1700 block of Kenilworth Avenue and found an unresponsive man in the roadway about 8:40 p.m., according to a police statement.
The man, who police identified as 47-year-old Keith Anthony Warren, of the District, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
An unknown vehicle struck Warren as he walked in the southbound lanes of Kenilworth Avenue. The vehicle fled.
Investigators described the vehicle as a black or dark-colored SUV or sedan with damage to the front and side of the driver’s side of the vehicle, including the loss of the rearview mirror.