A woman fatally shot Friday evening outside an office building in Greenbelt, Md., has been identified as Bettie Jenifer, 44.

Jenifer had walked out of an office building in the 6300 block of Ivy Lane at abound 5:10 p.m. when a man confronted her with a handgun, Greenbelt police said.

Jenifer ran through the parking lot, and the man fired multiple times and shot her in the head, police said. The man fled in a blue car, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Greenbelt police spokesman George Mathews said the shooting did not appear to be random.

