Police identified the 75-year-old woman killed in a pedestrian crash Sunday as Shufang Wu, 75, of Hyattsville.

Wu was crossing New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerrott Road when she was struck by a car at about 3:30 p.m., according to Prince George’s County police.

Wu, who was pronounced dead at the scene, did not appear to be in a crosswalk, police said. The driver remained at the scene of the crash, police said.