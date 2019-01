Police identified the woman killed in a crash Wednesday in Prince George’s County as Victoria Hamilton, 75.

Hamilton, of Mitchellville, was traveling west on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway at around 8 p.m. when a second car heading east was making a left turn onto Whitfield Chapel Road, according to Prince George’s County police. The two cars crashed, killing Hamilton and severely injuring the other driver.

Police said they’re working to determine who had the right of way.