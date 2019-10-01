D.C. police on Tuesday released the identity of a woman who authorities said was killed in the District and whose burned body was found in August in a brush fire across from a shopping center in Prince George’s County.

Police did not say how the victim, Marquita Lucas, 24, of Northwest Washington, had been killed. Authorities said in a statement she was killed inside a residence in the 3700 block of Horner Place SE, near Congress Heights.

The crime has been classified as domestic violence. No arrest has been made and police declined to comment further.

The statement from police says the homicide occurred Aug. 17, the same day firefighters found Lucas’s body while extinguishing a brush fire off Crain Highway in Bowie, Md. near U.S. 50, across from Bowie Town Center. Prince George’s County police later said the victim had been killed in the District and that they had turned the case over to D.C. police.

D.C. police had declined to discuss the case until Tuesday, citing the investigation.

Relatives for Lucas could not be reached on Tuesday.

