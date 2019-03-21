Prince William County police identified a 35-year-old woman who was killed by her husband Wednesday morning during a domestic murder-suicide inside a Dumfries home.

Police said that Lemlem Hayelu Habte, of Woodbridge, was fatally shot by 44-year-old Christopher Andre Quincer, also of Woodbridge, following a series of altercations that resulted in assault and battery charges and an emergency protective order issued against the husband prior to the shootings.

Officers found the couple dead inside the home of Habte’s relatives on Marjon Court about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after residents called police about the fatal shootings.

Officials said that Habte called police about noon Tuesday to report that Quincer assaulted her during a dispute at their home on Balsam Street. A family member in the home was able to separate the couple, and Quincer fled before police arrived.

Authorities responded to the home and took Habte to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said. Officers later obtained a misdemeanor warrant for domestic assault and battery against the Quincer and an Emergency Protective Order against him, officials said.

When Habte was released from the hospital, police escorted her to the Balsam Street home, searched the premises and did not locate her husband. Detectives later learned that that Habte left that night to stay with family in Dumfries.

Police officials said that officers went back to the Balsam Street home to search for Quincer and serve the warrant and protective order, but they did not locate him.

Authorities said Quincer drove to the Marjon Court home about 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. An argument ensued and he shot his wife and then himself.

No additional injuries were reported, police said.

