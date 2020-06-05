Police in Alexandria are in a standoff with an armed person inside an apartment in the Potomac Yard neighborhood after a domestic violence call.

A 911 call came just before 9:30 a.m. about a domestic disturbance at an apartment building on Main Line Boulevard between E. Glebe Road and Seaton Avenue, police spokesman Courtney Ballantine said. Police heard gunfire and saw bullet holes in the apartment door, according to Ballantine.

“They met that, they stopped and backed up, and it became a barricade,” Ballantine said.

It is not clear whether the shooter knew officers were approaching on the other side. Police did not return fire, and no gunshots have been exchanged in the hours since, Ballantine said. But the person, believed to be a woman, has remained barricaded in the apartment building above a Giant supermarket just off Richmond Highway.

Residents in neighboring apartments have been evacuated, while people in the area around the building have been advised to shelter in place.