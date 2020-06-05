“They met that, they stopped and backed up, and it became a barricade,” Ballantine said.
It is not clear whether the shooter knew officers were approaching on the other side. Police did not return fire, and no gunshots have been exchanged in the hours since, Ballantine said. But the person, believed to be a woman, has remained barricaded in the apartment building above a Giant supermarket just off Richmond Highway.
Residents in neighboring apartments have been evacuated, while people in the area around the building have been advised to shelter in place.