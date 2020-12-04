However, some seemed at least to exemplify the uncertainty of daily life and how the seemingly routine can lead to the unexpected or disturbing.
They included an attempt to repossess a car that resulted in gunfire, a shot fired in the bathroom of a restaurant and an attempt to rob a delivery driver that was thwarted by the intended victim. No injuries were reported in any of those three incidents.
In one of the gunfire incidents, two tow truck drivers were repossessing a car in the 7800 block of Lewis Chapel Road in the Lorton area about 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday, when shots were fired at the trucks, according to police. An arrest was made, police said.
In the restroom incident, someone saw two men go into the bathroom of a Panera Bread in the 5500 block of Vincent Gate Terrace in the Springfield area at about 2:20 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving, police said. A gunshot was heard and the men walked off, police said, but officers found a bullet hole in the bathroom wall.
In the attempted robbery, which occurred in the Annandale area on the same day, a food delivery driver was approached about 4:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of Commons Drive, police said.
They said a man who approached showed a knife and demanded money.
According to police, the “driver punched the man,” who then ran away.