A car that was brought to the Maryland Motor Venicle Administration for a driver’s test was apparently not the right car for that purpose, according to an account provided Tuesday by the Maryland State Police.

According to the police, a car in the line for the test Monday at the MVA office in Glen Burnie, Md., seemed to emit an odor. In the words of a statement issued by the police, a driver’s license examiner “became suspicious when she smelled what she thought was marijuana coming from the vehicle.”

A state trooper was called over. The trooper, the police said, “confirmed the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.”

The car was searched, the police said.

In their statement, the state police listed what they said was found. The inventory, as set out by the police, included almost one pound of marijuana. It also included, according to the police, a scale, a 9mm pistol with a loaded 30 round magazine and more than $15,000 in cash.

The police said they took a man into custody on charges that included both possession of marijuana and “engaging in a drug-trafficking crime while transporting a firearm.”

