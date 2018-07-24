Police in Montgomery County, Md., shot and critically wounded a man Monday night after he barricaded himself inside his ex-girlfriend’s home, armed himself with a knife, entered the bedroom of their 3-year-old son and began writing on windows in what appeared to be blood on his fingers, officials said Tuesday morning.

The man, John Carlos Natera-Perez, who also is known as Jean Perez and believed to be about 30 years old, was listed in grave condition Tuesday morning. Police were able to rescue the child, who was not injured. Two others who had been in the home when Perez arrived — his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend — managed to escape.

Police officials said that officers entered the home in the 2800 block of Mozart Drive in the Fairland area of Silver Spring after negotiators had been unable to convince Perez to release the child, come out, or both. He also had apparently lit an object on fire and tossed it out a window where the child was.

“Smoke detectors were activated and audible, and the screams of the child could be heard coming from the second floor,” police said in a statement. “Tactical team supervisors made the decision to enter the home for the welfare of the child. During this time, an officer observed Perez and shot him.”

Police said that officers and hostage negotiators — speaking in English and Spanish — had tried to establish a line of communication with Perez for more than an hour. “Although [he] made some verbal responses,” officials said, “he refused to exit the home or release the child.”

Police were called to the home just before 8 p.m. Monday.

“The first call to 911 was reported to be a woman screaming,” officials said. “The call taker heard a male voice state, ‘I will kill you,’ and the line was then disconnected.”

When officers arrived, police said, they learned Perez had entered the residence belonging to his ex-girlfriend. She told officers that he was still inside with their 3-year-old son. The woman said Perez had armed himself with a knife. She and her current boyfriend “fled the home fearing for their safety,” police said.