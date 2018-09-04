Police said Tuesday that they are searching for four people who stole lottery tickets from a Montgomery County store before cashing in the winners.

On June 29 at around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the Mike & Sons Sub Shop located at 5404 Randolph Rd. in Rockville after an employee discovered a burglary, Montgomery County police said in a statement. An investigation showed someone forced entry into the restaurant through the roof between midnight and 9:30 a.m. before stealing cash and Maryland Lottery scratch-offs, the statement said.

Later that day, three suspects cashed some of the stolen lottery tickets at locations in Silver Spring and Wheaton, according to the statement. In August, additional tickets were cashed in at various locations in Montgomery County before a store refused to redeem a stolen ticket on Aug. 10 at a 7-Eleven in Adelphi in Prince George’s County.

Police asked anyone with information about the suspects to contact them at 240-773-6710.