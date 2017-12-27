Prince George’s County police and prosecutors are trying to determine whether a Maryland homeowner had justification to fatally shoot a man who had broken into his vehicle.

The shooting occurred about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of Sligo Parkway, in Chillum. The man who was killed was identified as Deontae Parker, 32, of no fixed address.

Police did not identify the homeowner who shot Parker in the upper body.

Authorities said in a statement it appears the homeowner was inside his house and used a handgun to shoot Parker. Images of the house on television showed a broken window on the second level of the single family residence.

[Police investigating shooting in Chillum]

“Detectives have recovered video from the home’s surveillance system which shows Parker’s actions prior to the shooting,” the police statement says. “The handgun used in the shooting was recovered from the homeowner. It’s believed an additional suspect fled the scene prior to officers arriving.



Police said they do not believe Parker and the homeowner knew each other. “Preliminarily, detectives are investigating whether the homeowner’s actions were justified,” police said in their statement.