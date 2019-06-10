Prince George’s County police continue to investigate the fatal crash of a Southeast Washington man who they said lost control of his vehicle after speeding away from an attempted traffic stop Friday morning.

Officer Nicholas Clayton, a department spokesman, said footage from a police car dash camera showed the roughly 30-second incident, which began after an officer attempted to stop the driver of a speeding black sedan near the District line where East Capitol Street becomes Central Avenue.

Authorities on Monday identified the driver as Deshawn Williams, 24, of Southeast.

The officer, who had been conducting radar at East Capitol Street near Maryland Park Drive at about 8 a.m., clocked the driver traveling 58 mph in a 30 mph zone, police said.

Police said the dash camera footage shows the driver speeding from the officer and traveling in the oncoming traffic lanes, maneuvering around a stopped vehicle after turning onto Old Central Avenue.

As the fleeing driver headed westbound on that street, he again crossed the double line into the wrong travel lane to go around at least four vehicles, according to police.

When the sedan reentered the westbound lanes on the 6100 block of Old Central Avenue, the driver lost control, struck a fire hydrant and then the gate of a closed business, police said.

Williams was ejected from the car and later died of his injuries at a hospital, police said.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, and Clayton said the pursuing officer remains on full duty.

