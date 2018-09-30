Police are investigating the apparent murder-suicide Saturday night of a couple living in the Burtonsville area of Montgomery County.

The couple, in their 50s, were found dead from gunshot wounds inside their home about 8 p.m.

Police said in a statement Sunday that the couple were “involved in a relationship and lived together” but did not publicly identify the 56-year-old man and 53-year-old woman. Details about a possible motive also were not immediately available.

Capt. Paul Starks, the county police spokesman, said authorities were called to a house in the 15100 block of Peach Orchard Road. A firearm was recovered from the home, located on a two-lane road lined with single-family houses, many on lots with trees and large lawns.

Starks said police did not think there was any danger to the community.

Clarence Williams contributed to this report.