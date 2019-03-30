D.C. police detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found early Saturday morning in the hallway of an apartment building in Northeast Washington.

Police identified the victim as 54-year-old Anthony Williams. Around 6:08 a.m., police were called to an apartment building in the 300 block of 62nd Street NE. Police said Williams, who had no fixed address, was shot multiple times and was unconscious when found.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news