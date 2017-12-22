A Reston couple who had just moved into a new house with more room for their school-age children were found shot to death inside the home Friday morning, according to Fairfax County police.

Authorities said a third person was found wounded and was hospitalized with critical injuries. Police released few other details but said that the people involved knew each other and that there was no threat to the public.

No charges had been filed as of late Friday afternoon.

The shootings claimed the lives of Scott Fricker, 48, who worked for the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and his wife, Buckley Kuhn-Fricker, 43, an attorney and author who specialized in elder care and end-of-life issues. She started a company to help the elderly in 2005.

Police said that at the time of the shootings, other people were in the house in the 2600 block of Black Fir Court, in a subdivision called Fox Mill Woods. The house is a green, single-family structure decorated with Christmas wreaths and snowflakes for the holidays. Police said the husband and wife were shot shortly before 5 a.m.

“They were both warm, wonderful people,” said Allison Lefrak, who knew Kuhn-Fricker since the ninth grade and is a friend of the family’s. “I’m completely heartbroken.”

She said the couple met on an Internet dating site and married 12 years ago. Kuhn-Fricker’s mother, Janet Kuhn, said her daughter has an adult son who lives on his own and a 16-year-old daughter from her first marriage. The girl and the couple’s 10-year-old son live in the Reston home.

Kuhn and two friends of the slain couple said there had been tension in the house in recent weeks regarding the teen’s boyfriend.

Kuhn-Fricker followed her mother into the practice of law, specializing in elder issues. “One person said to me that Buckley was the personification of what was good about a person,” Janet Kuhn said. She described her daughter’s husband as a “wonderful, loving and engaged father.”

Scott Fricker was known for riding his motorcycle to work in the District. His wife, Kuhn-Fricker, was well known as an advocate for the elderly and their families. She gave frequent talks to guide people through taking care of aging parents and preparing for end-of-life decisions. She advised on setting up wills, estates and trusts, and other issues such as dealing with Medicare and Medicaid.

About a decade ago, Kuhn-Fricker launched her own company, called Buckley’s For Seniors, which she ran from home. She employed a small army of stay-at-home moms and recently retired professionals to contract out with seniors who maintained their independence but needed help getting to stores and doctors, and in accomplishing other chores. In her new office at her home on Black Fir Court, she hung a large map of Northern Virginia pinpointing her clients.

Kuhn-Fricker had been quoted on a variety of elder issues in the national news media. She also appeared on a local television interview show called “Virginia Report,” where she explained to host Del. Ken Plum (D-Fairfax) that she left law for the business world “to help people directly.” She noted that home health workers took care of medical needs but that no one helped those not yet ready for a nursing home to get around to enjoy ordinary activities.

“Just a little bit of help can keep you in your home and keep you independent for some time,” Kuhn-Fricker said on the show. She authored a book titled: “Elder Care: The Road To Growing Old Is Not Paved.”

Plum said he did not know Kuhn-Fricker personally but that she had “developed a specialty of dealing with elderly legal issues. . . . It was pretty unique at the time, that she was focused at elder law. She was kind of a pioneer in doing that.”

LeFrak, who met Kuhn-Fricker at the Madeira School for girls in McLean, said the couple and their children were busy settling into their new home and neighborhood.

She and her husband visited two weeks ago, she said, as they were putting up Christmas decorations. They had earlier held a housewarming party for friends and their new neighbors.

LeFrak said she and her husband missed the housewarming but later went to their house for dinner. They toured the house and spent time catching up. She said no personal problems were mentioned.

On Friday, neighbors said they saw an elderly couple being escorted out of the home after the shooting; someone posted on a neighborhood listserv that a distraught boy was escorted from the home as well.

One neighbor reported seeing first responders working on a person in the front yard of the home.

Bill Aylward said he attended the family’s open house about a month ago. “There were no signs of trouble with them, in fact just the opposite,” Aylward said. “They are a very nice family. They fit in very well.”

Justin Wm. Moyer, Perry Stein and Magda Jean-Louis contributed to this report.