D.C. police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon in Southeast Washington.

Police identified the victim as Curtis Wills-Bey, 53, of Southeast Washington. Wills-Bey was the 160th homicide in the District this year, according to D.C. police. In 2017, there were 116 homicides in the city.

Authorities said police responded to the 3000 block of Stanton Road about 2:21 p.m. after a report of a shooting and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Wills-Bey was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have offered a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and a conviction in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099.