A woman was fatally shot early Friday near Fort Dupont Park in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

The shooting occurred about 3:15 a.m. in the 300 block of 37th Street SE. Police identified the victim as Cyhneil Smith, 23, of Southeast Washington.

Police said officers responded to calls of gunshots and found Smith in the driver’s seat of a black Nissan, suffering from multiple wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also Friday, police identified a man who was fatally shot Thursday night in the Congress Park area of Southeast Washington as David Miller, 32. Police said he had no fixed address.

That shooting occurred about 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue SE. Police said Miller was one of three people shot at that location.

One victim went to a hospital on his own, and Miller and the other victim were taken to hospitals in ambulances. Miller died a short time later, police said. One of the wounded men was shot in the arm. A police report says the third victim was apparently hit by a stray bullet as he drove an SUV near the shooting scene.

There have been 160 homicides in the District this year, a 17 percent increase over this time in 2019, which ended with a total of 166 killings.

As of Wednesday, D.C. police said 546 people had been shot in the District, a 35 percent increase from this time last year, and a 65 percent increase from 2017.