Also Friday, police identified a man who was fatally shot Thursday night in the Congress Park area of Southeast Washington as David Miller, 32. Police said he had no fixed address.
That shooting occurred about 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue SE. Police said Miller was one of three people shot at that location.
One victim went to a hospital on his own, and Miller and the other victim were taken to hospitals in ambulances. Miller died a short time later, police said. One of the wounded men was shot in the arm. A police report says the third victim was apparently hit by a stray bullet as he drove an SUV near the shooting scene.
There have been 160 homicides in the District this year, a 17 percent increase over this time in 2019, which ended with a total of 166 killings.
As of Wednesday, D.C. police said 546 people had been shot in the District, a 35 percent increase from this time last year, and a 65 percent increase from 2017.