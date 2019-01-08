A person was killed in Maryland and authorities are investigating.

Few details were immediately available, but Prince George’s County police said homicide investigators are at the scene in the 5700 block of Lundy Drive, just off Annapolis Road in the Lanham area. The identity of the victim was not disclosed.

It comes as the D.C. region has seen several homicides in the early weeks of the year. In the District, six people were killed over the weekend.

In Prince George’s, this would be the second homicide recorded this year. Last year, there were 60 homicides in the county, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post.