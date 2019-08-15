A man wielding a knife was shot by officers responding to a report of domestic violence Thursday morning in Prince William County, police said.

The officers responded about 6:10 a.m. to a home in the 4300 block of Flodden Court in Woodbridge for a report of a domestic incident involving weapons, Prince William police said. A woman told police that she and her husband were arguing, and he was armed with a screwdriver, authorities said.

When two officers arrived, the woman told them as they spoke on the home’s front lawn that her husband also was armed with a knife and a BB gun, police said.

When the man approached the front door, officers “issued commands to him” before he left the home, but he advanced toward them with the knife, police said.

The two officers shot toward the suspect with their department-issued firearms, police said, and he was struck in the upper body. The man, identified only as a 54-year-old from Woodbridge, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The officers weren’t injured and will be placed on paid leave, which is standard procedure in such cases.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news