Authorities investigated a report of a possible gunman at Virginia Union University Sunday night, but it was unclear if any threat existed, based on authorities’ accounts.

There was “no indication of a gunman” on the campus said Richmond, Va., police lieutenant Ronnie Armstead. However, police at the university said they would continue to canvass the campus.

Armstead said it was possible that the call about the possible threat was prompted by a skit of some sort being performed by students.

“Just some kids maybe pretending,” he said.

In a Twitter message, the university had advised those on campus to take shelter and remain there until further notice.

The university lifted its shelter in place notice shortly before 8 p.m. However, it said the university police were continuing to investigate “reports of armed gunmen on campus.”

According to the university’s Twitter feed, witnesses reported that “one suspect left in a vehicle” and another on foot.

There was no immediate identification of either, and it could not be determined whether they had any connection to the university.

No injuries were reported.

The university advised those on campus to remain vigilant.

