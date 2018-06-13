U.S. Park Police are investigating a reported sexual assault of a female on Wednesday morning at Fort Hunt Park in the Mount Vernon area of Alexandria, officials said.

Park police officers were called at about 9:30 a.m. for the report of a sexual assault at the park, which is located along the George Washington Memorial Parkway, about three miles north of Mount Vernon, said Sgt. James Dingeldein, a spokesman. Dingeldein said the suspect, only described as male, fled the park before officers arrived, but police searched the area in an abundance of caution.

Investigators believe the victim and the suspect may know each other, police said.

Officials released no other information about the incident.