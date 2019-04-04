A 16-year-old boy was shot in the back early Thursday in the Washington Highlands neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Galveston Street SE, near the southern tip of the District and the border with Maryland.

Police said the youth’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

A police report says ShotSpotter, a device that detects gunshots, recorded 16 rounds fired in the incident. Officers called to the scene said in the report that the victim was struck once in the upper back as he walked in the 4600 block of 6th Street SE, steps from Galveston Street.

No arrest has been made.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news