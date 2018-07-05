D.C. police were investigating at least five shootings across the District that began during the July 4 holiday.

There were shootings in the 500 block of 51st Place NE, the 1100 block of 46th Place SE and the 4200 block of 4th St. SE Wednesday night, officials said.

Early Thursday, there were shootings in the 1100 block of 48th Street NE and the 500 block of Newcomb Street SE, according to police.

None of the shootings resulted in fatalities, said D.C. police sergeant Raymond Grace. He said police planned to release more information later Thursday.

The 500 block of Malcolm X Ave. SE was closed in both directions early Thursday due to police activity, according to officials. Residents were advised to avoid the area.