A man was killed early Monday in Mount Rainier, according to Prince George’s County Police, who are investigating the death as a homicide.

Police did not release the name of the victim, pending notification of next of kin.

Around 5:15 a.m., police responded to a 911 call made from a vehicle parked in the 3300 block of Chauncy Place, police spokeswoman Kyndle Johnson said.

They found the victim and at least one other person in the car, which had been involved in a shooting about a mile away at 16th Avenue and Chillum Road, also in Mount Rainier.

Emergency medical technicians tried to administer aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Johnson said.

Detectives were working to identify suspects and a motive early Monday afternoon. Police ask that anyone with information contact @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

