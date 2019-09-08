Police in Prince George’s County launched a death investigation Sunday after a woman was found unresponsive in Bladensburg, officials said.

About 7:17 a.m., Bladensburg police officers were called to the 5900 block of Emerson Street after a report of an unknown disturbance. They found an adult female “with trauma to the upper body,” Bladensburg police officials said in a statement.

The officers and paramedics performed CPR, but the woman was pronounced dead on the scene, Bladensburg police said.

A second woman at the scene was detained pending questioning, Bladensburg officials said.

The agency said the investigation is being handled by detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news