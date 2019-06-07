Prince George’s County police said they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred after an officer had attempted to pull over a driver who was speeding.

The crash occurred near Old Central Avenue and Whist Place in the Capitol Heights area around noon Friday, said officer Nicholas Clayton, a police spokesman. The driver was ejected from a car and pronounced dead at a hospital.

A county officer had “unsuccessfully attempted to stop the driver for numerous traffic violations,” the department said in a message on Twitter.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

