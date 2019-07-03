Police said Wednesday that they are investigating a fatal two-car collision in Montgomery County.
At around 3:30 p.m., Montgomery County fire spokesman Pete Piriginer tweeted that emergency personnel responded to River Road and Old River Road in Poolesville for the crash that left two people with traumatic injuries.
Montgomery County police tweeted that the crash involved a fatality, which closed River Road between Esworthy Road and Seneca Road.
A pickup truck with a trailer loaded with sod was involved in the crash, which sheared a utility pole and left one person trapped in a vehicle.
No further information about the incident was immediately available.
