Traffic Advisory - Seneca Rd Rt112 & River Rd Rt190 CLOSED near Bretton Woods Golf Course, 2-car Collision, w/ entrapment, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluating at least 2 w/ traumatic injury, utility pole broken in half, wires down, some lanes BLOCKED pic.twitter.com/ziy5GHmBoS — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 3, 2019

Police said Wednesday that they are investigating a fatal two-car collision in Montgomery County.

At around 3:30 p.m., Montgomery County fire spokesman Pete Piriginer tweeted that emergency personnel responded to River Road and Old River Road in Poolesville for the crash that left two people with traumatic injuries.

Montgomery County police tweeted that the crash involved a fatality, which closed River Road between Esworthy Road and Seneca Road.

A pickup truck with a trailer loaded with sod was involved in the crash, which sheared a utility pole and left one person trapped in a vehicle.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

FATAL CRASH in #Poolesville: River Road closed between Esworthy Rd and Seneca Rd for investigation. Pickup towing trailer vs vehicle, sheared off utility pole. Expect closure to last through PM rush hour #BreakingNews @nbcwashington @First4Traffic #mdtraffic @mcfrsPIO @mcpnews pic.twitter.com/SsDNqNbzyN — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) July 3, 2019

