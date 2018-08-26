Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Prince George’s County man in Southeast Washington overnight, authorities said Sunday.

D.C. police said around 1:53 a.m. officers were called to the area near 600 46th Place Southeast for a report of gunshots. The area is less than a half-mile south of the Benning Road Metro station. They found Piera Sterling Barbour, 28, of Suitland, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Barbour was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or contact the anonymous text message tip line at 50411.