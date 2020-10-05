The shootings on well-traveled roads have worried residents in some of the District’s more affluent neighborhoods and come amid a 15 percent increase in homicides since this time in 2019.

Police have not commented on possible motives in the shootings Sunday night and early Monday. A police report filed in the fatal shooting says it occurred during an argument and that the victim suffered blunt trauma to the back of his head and a single gunshot wound to the middle of his back.

The man who was shot in Tenleytown said he believes he was targeted in a robbery attempt. D.C. Council Member Mary M. Cheh (D Ward-3) said she and her constituents are worried the crimes were random.

“Shootings, murders are not the normal fare in Upper Northwest,” Cheh said, adding that the two incidents “look like random street crimes. That’s the worst, because you really can’t protect yourself. It could happen to anybody. … you can’t get more worrisome than that. These are people out there with guns who are quite willing to kill somebody.” Monday’s shooting comes two weeks after a man was fatally shot Sept. 24 in nearby Friendship Heights in what police described as a robbery involving marijuana.

Monday’s fatal shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. at a Shell gas station in the 4900 block of Connecticut Avenue NW, at Fessenden Street, on the border of the Chevy Chase and Forest Hills neighborhoods. Crime statistics from police show few violent crimes in those communities this year and no slayings before Monday.

Police identified the victim as Alexander Nwogu, 23, of Blacksburg, Va. They said he was pronounced dead on the scene. Television news reports showed what appeared to be the victim’s vehicle being towed away from the gas station by police.

The Shell station is open 24 hours. It’s next to a fire station on a busy stretch of road just south of a popular strip of retail shops that include Politics and Prose bookstore and Comet ping-pong pizza shop.

No arrests have been made.

The earlier shooting occurred about 1 mile south of the Shell station near 40th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, in Tenleytown.

Alexander Bamfu Mireku, the 75-year-old Uber driver, said he had parked his Toyota Camry near a liquor store and was waiting for a fare when two men ran up to either side of his vehicle. At first he thought one of the men was heading toward the store.

But as they came closer, Mireku grew worried. He was talking on the phone with his friend, and told him, “I got to move from here,” and hung up. “The men started coming faster and I put my car in drive,” Mireku said. “He shot at my car.”

Mireku said his driver’s side window shattered as he sped off to find a safe place to park and call police. He forgot there was a fire station nearby, and drove to a fast-food restaurant further down Wisconsin Avenue and called 911.

Police said the bullet struck Mireku in the upper left arm. Mireku said he was treated at a hospital and sent home. Later, he learned of the fatal shooting at the Shell station. He said he now wonders if they were the same assailants who targeted him.