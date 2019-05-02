A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in the Greenway neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 9:50 p.m. in the 3200 block of D Street SE, a residential neighborhood near Minnesota Avenue and East Capitol Street.

Police recovered a semiautomatic handgun at the scene. The victim’s name has not been made public.

Officers responded to the area after receiving calls from people who heard gunshots, and were flagged down by a man who had been shot in the leg, according to a police report.

Officers found a second man in an alley, and he also had been shot, the report says. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. The man who was shot in the leg was treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities said additional details are expected to be made public Thursday.

