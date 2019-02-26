Authorities are investigating reports that “fully naked” images of female students at Fairfax County schools were posted on a Snapchat account controlled by other students, according to court documents.

Detectives began investigating the case Feb. 15, after a student at Robinson High School in Fairfax City said he had taken part in a group discussion on Snapchat earlier in the week that featured the photos, according to a search warrant filed in Fairfax County Circuit Court.

The witness described a few pictures and identified the handle of the account on which they were posted, according to the search warrant. A message on the account said its users were seeking naked pictures of students from five Fairfax County high schools: Lake Braddock, Woodson, Robinson, West Springfield and South County.

The witness told the officer that he had overheard classmates discussing the account and that one of the students identified himself as the account holder, according to the search warrant.

The officer then spoke with a victim and a second witness, according to the search warrant.

The victim said she saw a naked picture of herself posted on the account. The second witness identified the account holder and said the person had shown him or her how to log on to the account, according to the search warrant. From the interviews, police also learned that three other juvenile suspects had access to the account.

The officer interviewed the additional suspects, and each admitted to soliciting and sharing photos, according to the search warrant. The suspects identified 12 other Snapchat accounts that were involved in soliciting nude images of juveniles. The search warrant was seeking the contents of those accounts.

A spokesman for the Fairfax County Police said that no charges have been filed in the case but that the investigation is ongoing. He said police had identified “several” victims and were seeking the identities of others.

A Fairfax County school district spokesman offered a brief statement. “The district is aware of the police investigation,” the statement read. Because it is an “active investigation,” it said, there would be no additional comment.

In Virginia, juveniles sharing nude pictures of other juveniles can be charged with distributing child pornography, but in most cases prosecutors seek less-severe charges.

The case is the latest in a string of such cases in Fairfax County and across the area. Last month, a former Fairfax County high school student was charged for allegedly sharing nude photos and videos of 14 area girls.

Read more:

‘From students in high school all the way to the president’s desk’: How a government class fought for the release of unsolved FBI civil rights case files

He joined the FBI on the heels of a terrorist attack. Now he’s retiring after working to prevent one.

MS-13 gang members face possibility of death penalty in killing of Fairfax County teens

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news