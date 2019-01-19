The D.C. police said they have been investigating several incidents in the past month involving the discovery of graffiti saying “I want Jexit.” The meaning of the graffiti has not been clearly determined, but some have called the message anti-Semitic.

In December, the slogan was spray-painted on a wall of the American Federation of Teachers headquarters in the District, and the group termed it anti-Semitic.

In a statement on Friday, the police said they have been discussing the graffiti with groups knowledgeable about hate crimes, including the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Police said they have also been in touch with leaders in the local Jewish community, adding that “there is no consensus on what it means, or whether it is motivated by hate.”

The graffiti has provoked social media comments that also indicate uncertainty as well as suspicions of anti-Semitism.

In what appeared to be the most recent incidents, the police said Friday that they were investigating “hate speech words” sprayed on Brentwood Road NE sidewalks. WUSA-TV (Channel 9) said one “Jexit” message was outside a business whose name included the word “Shalom.”