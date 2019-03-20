D.C. Council member Trayon White says he was not in the vehicle when the crash occurred. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

A minor crash that occurred in the District on Monday night involving a vehicle registered to D.C. Council Member Trayon White Sr. is being investigated as a hit-and-run, according to the District’s police chief. No injuries were reported.

White (D-Ward 8) issued a statement saying he was not in the vehicle at the time and described the incident as a “minor fender bender.”

The council member said in the statement that a friend had taken his vehicle without his consent and told him “he was able to resolve the accident at the scene with the other driver.” The council member also said his friend met with D.C. police.

In a police report obtained by The Washington Post, the occupants of a Toyota Camry told police they were struck from behind by a BMW on I-295 near Malcolm X Avenue SE.

The driver of the BMW got out of the car and gave the Camry occupants two phone numbers, the report says. It says the man promised to call police and give the Camry’s driver insurance information.

The Camry occupants told police the male driver then “fled the scene without providing the mentioned documentation.”

The police report says the victims took a photo of the vehicle, which showed a D.C. government license plate identifying it as registered to a Ward 8 council member.

White said in the statement that he first learned of the crash after spotting front-end damage to his vehicle Tuesday morning and called police believing another vehicle had struck his while it was parked. He said in the statement police told him his vehicle had been involved in an earlier crash.

In a brief interview Wednesday, White said “police know that they exchanged information” at the accident scene. He declined to answer further questions.

“The council member has been cooperative in the investigation. That’s all I can comment on right now,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters Wednesday morning.

