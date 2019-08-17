Police in Montgomery County are investigating a homicide at a rowhouse near Burtonsville, according to authorities.

Police said in a brief Twitter announcement that they received a 911 call at 3:43 a.m. Police said the shooting occurred inside the residence in the 14100 block of Angelton Terrace, in an area called Fairland.

The rowhouse is in a cluster of eight other attached residences on a circular drive east of Columbia Pike and near the Fairland Recreational Park.

Police said just that the victim was a man; they did not say whether he was found dead inside the residence or died at a hospital. Authorities also did not say who called 911.

Montgomery County police said updates would be provided later Saturday.

