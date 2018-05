Police said Tuesday that a man was slain in Northern Virginia over the weekend.

On Saturday at about 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of CPR in progress at a home in the 400 block of Patrick Lane in Herndon, police said in a statement. They found 40-year-old Alexander Alfaro Castillo of Herndon, who had suffered upper-body trauma, dead at the scene, the statement said.

Police said they are awaiting an autopsy to declare a cause of death.