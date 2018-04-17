Police said Tuesday that they were investigating a homicide in Prince George’s County after a man was found dead.

At about 2 p.m., officers responded to the 7900 block of Riggs Road in Hyattsville for a welfare check, Prince George’s police tweeted Tuesday afternoon. They found a man suffering from trauma to the body, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the tweet said.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

There have been 68 homicides in the D.C. region this year, according to Washington Post data, including 18 in Prince George’s County.