By Emily DaviescloseEmily DaviesEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowSeptember 8, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDTA man was found dead early Tuesday in Prince George’s County, police said.Police were responding to a welfare check on the 4500 block of Rena Road in the Suitland area about 7 a.m. when they discovered a man with trauma to his upper body.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightHe was pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities are investigating. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.