A man died around 5 a.m. Saturday after being shot in Southweast Washington.

Police said they are investigating the shooting of 25-year-old Demarco Jones of Waldorf, Md., as a homicide. Officers said they responded Saturday morning to a report of a person down in the 400 block of Burns Street SE. When they arrived, officers located an unconscious adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Jones died on the scene, police said.

