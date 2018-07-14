Police in Prince George’s County, Md., are investigating a homicide that occurred shortly after midnight Saturday in Landover, according to authorities.

The incident happened at about 12:10 a.m. at East Forest Road and Kent Village Drive. Police said on the department’s official Twitter account that the initial call came as a reported shooting.

Police said officers arrived and found an adult male suffering from trauma to his body. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

“Detectives are working to establish suspects and motive in this case,” police said on Twitter. Additional information is expected to be made public later Saturday.